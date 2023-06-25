Rickie Fowler’s game is certainly trending upward. After a really tough couple of years, he is playing as well as any time in his pro career. He nearly captured his first major championship at the U.S. Open last week. Saturday, he carded a career-best 60 at the Travelers Championship.

Following his third round, he was asked whether or not he had ever broken 60. Fowler then divulged a truly incredible story.

Rickie Fowler comments on his career-low round. pic.twitter.com/vzAmZ4TNqD — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) June 24, 2023

He recalled playing a round with Jon Rahm, the current FedEx Cup points leader.

“A few years back, Rahm and I were playing. I think I ended up winning the match one-up. I shot 59, he shot 60. It was a grind,” Fowler said.

That must have been absolutely scintillating golf to watch. It’s one thing to break 60 in any round of golf. But to do so in match play against someone who posted a 60 would be incredibly intense.

The amount of pressure on every shot of that match must have felt incredible.

That is something the fan favorite has not always done well with. Sadly, that was never more evident than last Sunday at the 123rd U.S. Open.

Rickie Fowler played flawless golf the first three days of the tournament and entered the final round with a share of the lead. He proceeded to post a 5-over 75 to finish tied for 5th.

That left him still in search of his first major title. But he did not let that get him down. He remained positive and upbeat during his post-round press conference. If his showing this weekend is any indication, Fowler has already moved past it and is focusing on what is in front of him.