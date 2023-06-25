Paige Spiranac blasts haters for blatant hypocrisy amid half-naked dancing at baseball game

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac never holds back her opinion. Saturday, Spiranac called out the "fans" on Twitter for the perceived hypocrisy regarding The Savannah Bananas’ baseball players showing some skin.

The Savannah Bananas and Party Animals baseball teams have stormed the nation with their viral Tiktok dances. Think of them as a half-naked version of the Harlem Globetrotters and Washington Generals.

Spiranac points out that hypocrisy among the sexes.

Interesting how different the reaction is online when men choose to show off their bodies. Not one comment on this video calling them attention whores or sluts. Just a ton of women saying baseball is now their favorite sport but those same women harshly judge me. The hypocrisy… pic.twitter.com/nRy60LbMkR — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 24, 2023

“Interesting how different the reaction is online when men choose to show off their bodies. Not one comment on this video calling them attention whores or sluts,” Spiranac said in a tweet.

“Just a ton of women saying baseball is now their favorite sport, but those same women harshly judge me. The hypocrisy lol.”

This new take on baseball is widespread, selling out stadiums nationwide. The video Spiranac shared of the team has over 13 million views and 1.7 million likes. That video is one of countless times when players have removed their shirts and danced.

Spiranac makes a lot of sense. She dresses provocatively and constantly receives harsh criticism.

Men and women find what the Savannah Bananas' do is fantastic and good for the game. Why is there a difference? Of course, Spiranac has plenty of loyal fans, but there are a lot of people who judge her unfairly.

Her note of the comments not judging the men for wearing only half of their uniform is fitting. Spiranac doesn't seem to hate the baseball teams for what they do, but more the double standard of what is okay.