Rose Zhang doing the impossible at KMPG Women’s PGA Championship has fans losing their minds

Rose Zhang is showing off again. In her second LPGA and first professional major start, the 20-year-old is in contention on Sunday at the KMPG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club.

Zhang is once again showing the world just how talented she is. She shot a 68 on Saturday to sit at T12 and six shots off the lead. That deficit is small enough for someone to overcome, and Zhang is playing with no fear so far in her Sunday round.

She shot up the leaderboard to T5 as she is 4-under through 10 holes. Zhang birdied the first two holes and then made four straight pars. She made back-to-back birdies on the par-5 7th and par-4 8th holes. That downhill 20-footer for birdie on the eighth hole was mind blowing. Zhang made a par on the ninth to go out in 31 strokes.

Rose Zhang is just two shots back at Baltusrol!pic.twitter.com/E8Z34fxRRG — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) June 25, 2023

Now young phenom is two shots off leaders Xiyu Lin and Jenny Shin. The 54-hole leader Leona Maguire is currently +1 on the day. Shin and Maguire are in the final group of the day, while Zhang and Lin are two groups in front of them.

With Zhang charging up the leaderboard, Twitter has already picked it up, and the rookie is trending.

If Rose Zhang wins the internet gonna implode — 23ed (@caia437) June 25, 2023

I’m VERY curious to see what the rest of the @LPGA players are going to do with Rose Zhang. This young woman has ALL SORTS of game! — AEJabbour (@AaronInGP) June 25, 2023

Rose Zhang woke up this morning and chose violence. — Eric Franckowiak (@FranKaWaKiaK) June 25, 2023

Rose Zhang is making Tiger Woods, look like the 2nd best golfer to come out of Stanford. ⛳ — Kevin (From The Wrong Side Of The Tracks) (@MgoKevin517) June 25, 2023

Uh, so, yeah...Rose Zhang is two strokes back of the lead at the Women’s PGA. 3 under through 7. First major as a pro. Boy do we have an afternoon in store at Baltusrol... — Gabby Herzig (@GabbyHerzig) June 25, 2023

Rose Zhang, CEO of the high draw factory



Sooooo pure pic.twitter.com/MjDUGarprz — LKD (@LukeKerrDineen) June 25, 2023

Zhang caught the public’s attention early on in her amateur career, but what took the world by storm was her winning the Mizuho Americas Open in a playoff. That event was the first time she teed it up as a professional golfer.

She became the first woman to win their LPGA debut since Beverly Hanson did it in 1951.

A couple of weeks before that, she won the second of back-to-back individual NCAA championships.

Zhang broke golf records that Tiger Woods set at Stanford. She is changing women’s golf one stroke at a time, and if she wins the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, it could break the internet.