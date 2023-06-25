Padraig Harrington blisters past Ernie Els to make history at Dick’s Sporting Goods Open

Padraig Harrington came home in 28 strokes to post a 9-under 63 and defend his Dick’s Sporting Goods Open title. He posted an 18-under total score in the tournament. Harrington defeated Joe Durant by one stroke and Ernie Els by two shots.

Els held the lead entering Sunday.

Harrington went 69-66-63 on the event, and that burst came at the right time, giving him just enough momentum to secure the victory.

The Irishman battled on the front nine, posting four birdies and two bogeys. He got hot on the back nine, making four straight birdies from the 12-15th holes before an eagle on the par-4 16th.

He drove the green on the par-4 321-yard hole. With a medium-length putt, Harrington hit the ball and slowly circled its way into the hole.

Launching to T1 @padraig_h eagles the par-4 16th to grab a share of the lead @dicksopengolf. pic.twitter.com/gFtRGvbUWC — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) June 25, 2023

Harrington took the one-shot lead with his final birdie on the par-3 17th.

This victory gives Harrington his first Champions Tour win on the season and his fifth since he started playing.

Harrington made history by becoming the first repeat champion at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open. He won the 2022 event by three strokes over Mike Weir.

In the seven events he has played this year, Harrington has finished outside the top-7 once — a T33 at the Insperity Invitational.

The 51-year-old saw a T2 finish at the Senior PGA Championship and a T5 at Regions Tradition before finally finishing on top this season.

He has also played in five PGA Tour events, with one top-10 finish — a T10 at the Valero Texas Open. Harrington finished T27 at the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

Savannah Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.