Keegan Bradley becomes New England hero, dominates Travelers Championship

27 birdies. That’s how many Keegan Bradley made this week at the Travelers Championship. That led him to a 23-under total score and a three-shot victory, instantly becoming a New England hero after winning his hometown event.

“This is for all the kids that grew up in New England who had to sit through the winters and watch other people play golf,” Bradley said to Amanda Renner of CBS Sports.

“I’m just so proud to win this tournament — Travelers and everybody involved put on a first-class tournament. It’s been like this for a decade, and Im just so proud to be the winner here.”

The Vermont native has wanted to win this tournament all of his life, and everything came together for him this week. Hearing the ‘Keegan’ chants as he approached the 18th green must have felt special to him.

“I’m so lucky and thankful to be from this New England area,” Bradley said. “I just can’t believe it — this seems like a dream.”

Bradley went out in 32, making three birdies. He made the turn and made two more birdies on the 11th and 12th. For a little while, it looked like he might break Justin Thomas’ 72-hole record of 253. But, he made three bogeys in his final six holes to normalize the lead over the field.

His putting was unbelievable this week. To make 27 birdies and just four bogeys through 72 holes is impressive. After missing the cut at the U.S. Open, his coach Darren Mahan came to Connecticut and gave him a tune-up.

“Something clicked on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and I played great up until the last five or six holes,” Bradley said. “Luckily enough, I had a big enough lead to coast home.”

Savannah Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.