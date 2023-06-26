Rose Zhang’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship performance draws Tiger Woods comparisons

Rose Zhang took the world by storm less than a month ago. She became the first woman since Beverly Hanson in 1951 to win her LPGA debut. Zhang beat Jennifer Kupcho in a playoff to capture the Mizuho Americas Open.

On Sunday, she nearly did something never seen in either men or women’s golf, ever. She almost won her second tournament as well, a major no less.

Zhang posted a 4-under 67 in her final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Numerous times she found herself one shot off the lead on the back nine. But some untimely missed putts and a poor tee shot into the bunker on the par-3 16th doomed her chances.

Nevertheless, Rose Zhang firmly announced her presence on the big stage.

Her performance drew rave reviews from fans online. But fans weren’t the only ones taking notice.

Sports Illustrated golf writer Gabby Herzig voiced the comparison we are all thinking about.

The Rose effect is real. She sinks her putt, entire gallery starts moving to the next tee. Mina and Janet still had par putts to make. Reminds me of what PGA Tour players say about playing with a certain Stanford alum… — Gabby Herzig (@GabbyHerzig) June 25, 2023

Obviously, Herzig is referencing Tiger Woods. Both Woods and Zhang are Stanford alum. Zhang actually broke many of Tiger Woods’ college records.

She became the first woman to capture back-to-back NCAA individual championships. Just prior to that she won the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

The 20-year-old stated her goal in this tournament was to simply make the cut. She came within a couple of putts of winning her first major and going 2-for-2 as a professional.

Golf fans should buckle up. If what we have witnessed is any indication of what’s to come, the biggest lightning rod in women’s golf history is upon us.