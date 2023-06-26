John Daly legend grows with epic four-wheel Kenny Chesney concert arrival

The legend of John Daly continues to grow. At a Kenny Chesney concert Friday night, he drove his golf cart right into the pit, making an amazing entrance. That golf cart seems to go wherever Daly goes, giving him even more legendary status.

Daly has long since been a fan favorite among golf fans for wearing bright colors, drinking beers, smoking cigarettes and pretty much doing whatever he wanted. Oh, and he is a two-time major winner with PGA and Open Championship victories.

John Daly rolled up to a @KennyChesney in a golf cart on Friday night.



Chesney played at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open this past weekend. Daly was sitting at +12 on the event and was never in the hunt for the title, so he rolled up to the event in the only way he knew how.

He uses a golf cart for the tournaments he plays in because of injuries, so it isn't surprising that Daly used it to get around a concert. When people go to shows, it's a lot of walking.

Daly isn't going to walk if he doesn't have to, so he used that golf cart to his advantage. He saw the show and stayed comfortable — it seemed like the smartest move. Daly worked smarter and not harder, which is typical for him.

He is still rehabbing from a knee replacement, so staying off that leg is important. Daly withdrew from both the PGA Championship earlier this year and the Senior PGA Championship.

This viral picture gave all the golf fans something to gawk at this weekend. Daly always gives people something to talk about, and this concert moment was just the latest thing.