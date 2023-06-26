 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Monday, June 26, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL Golf League announces new team owned by Fenway Sports Group

Woods and McIlroy’s new league, TGL, will have six teams when the league begins in January 2024, with Fenway Sports Group playing a vital role.

By Jack Milko
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, The Masters
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Rory McIlroy shakes hands with Tiger Woods on the 18th green after they completed a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2023.
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL Golf League continues to take shape.

Fenway Sports Group announced Monday that they are investing in a team, currently named “TGL Boston,” the second team to join the new league.

Monday’s news comes weeks after Serena Williams debuted the Los Angeles Golf Club, the first of six TGL teams.

TGL matches will take place indoors each Monday night in primetime. The schedule will begin in January and run for 15 weeks. The championship will take place in April, likely right around the Masters.

“We are excited for this new journey as one of the six inaugural TGL teams in honor of a city whose love and passion for sports is unparalleled,” said John Henry, Fenway Sports Group Principal Owner.

“Through this new, tech-focused version of the game, New England sports fans will soon have a team of world-class PGA TOUR players to cheer for and redefine for this community what it means to play the game in the modern era.”

Fenway Sports Group has long had an impact on Boston area sports. The group owns the Red Sox and Fenway Park, as well as Liverpool FC and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Boston Red Sox, Fenway Park
BOSTON — Rafael Devers of the Boston Red Sox bats during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on June 16, 2023.
Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Now New England fans will have more to cheer for as some of the world’s best golfers will represent Boston each Monday night.

Perhaps Keegan Bradley, who won the Travelers Championship in record style, will join TGL Boston. As a native New Englander, Bradley would become an instant fan favorite among the Boston faithful.

But Bradley has not committed to TGL just yet. Many other major champions have done so, such as Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, and Collin Morikawa.

Other announcements will follow, but it is exciting to see golf’s newest venture round into form.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.

