Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL Golf League announces new team owned by Fenway Sports Group

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL Golf League continues to take shape.

Fenway Sports Group announced Monday that they are investing in a team, currently named “TGL Boston,” the second team to join the new league.

Monday’s news comes weeks after Serena Williams debuted the Los Angeles Golf Club, the first of six TGL teams.

TGL matches will take place indoors each Monday night in primetime. The schedule will begin in January and run for 15 weeks. The championship will take place in April, likely right around the Masters.

Golf is going virtual...



Indoor golf league #TGL is partnering with the @PGATour to launch a new team representing Boston and the New England region. Feinway Sports Group Chairman Tom Werner and TGL CEO Mike McCarley have an inside look: pic.twitter.com/HSRFpXP5ma — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) June 26, 2023

“We are excited for this new journey as one of the six inaugural TGL teams in honor of a city whose love and passion for sports is unparalleled,” said John Henry, Fenway Sports Group Principal Owner.

“Through this new, tech-focused version of the game, New England sports fans will soon have a team of world-class PGA TOUR players to cheer for and redefine for this community what it means to play the game in the modern era.”

Fenway Sports Group has long had an impact on Boston area sports. The group owns the Red Sox and Fenway Park, as well as Liverpool FC and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Now New England fans will have more to cheer for as some of the world’s best golfers will represent Boston each Monday night.

Perhaps Keegan Bradley, who won the Travelers Championship in record style, will join TGL Boston. As a native New Englander, Bradley would become an instant fan favorite among the Boston faithful.

But Bradley has not committed to TGL just yet. Many other major champions have done so, such as Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, and Collin Morikawa.

Other announcements will follow, but it is exciting to see golf’s newest venture round into form.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.