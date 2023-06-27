Padraig Harrington lays out cutthroat difference between PGA Tour and Tour Champions

Padraig Harrington knows how it is on the PGA Tour and the Tour Champions, as the 51-year-old still plays on both. He defended his title at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, blistering past Ernie Els for the title this past weekend.

Before defending his title, Harrington played in the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club. He finished T27 in the event, hanging with the young golfers.

“There’s no doubt a lot of players came up to me this week and said, ‘Well played last week,’ and that does no harm,” Harrington said in an interview with the Tour Champions. “When we’re out here, we’re trying to beat the hell out of each other. But whenever somebody goes back to the regular TOUR, we’re all rooting for them.”

When a Champions Tour player tees it up in a @PGATOUR event, @padraig_h says it's all for one and one for all



"When we're out here, we're trying to beat the hell out of each other. But whenever somebody goes back to the regular TOUR, we're all rooting for them." pic.twitter.com/rDsssDXAat — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) June 25, 2023

Harrington gave an insight into how competitive these professional golfers are, regardless of age. Even when they’re battling on the Tour Champions, it’s cutthroat. The verbiage he used to describe that competitive edge is a statement.

“We’re all hoping that whoever goes back plays well just to prove that we still have it out here,” Harrington said. “It is startling how much pressure you’re under out here. Like, you’ve got to shoot 18-under in three days.”

He posted a final round 63 to get to 18-under in 54 holes. That score helped Harrington defeat Joe Durant by one stroke and Ernie Els by two shots. Harrington explained that even though these 50-plus-year-olds may not be on tour with the young guys anymore, they can still go low.

“You got to hole the putts. You got to hit the wedges close,” Harrington said. “You gotta play some golf to get to 18-under par. So these guys can play.”