Rocket Mortgage Classic golf course in Detroit battered by storm

Detroit Golf Club got rocked by a severe thunderstorm Sunday night, just days ahead of the PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The Donald Ross course lost numerous trees, as dozens of limbs and other debris fell over the property. The grounds crew at the Detroit Golf Club was forced to shut down the course Monday morning to clear the mess, according to the Detroit News.

Our grounds team are already the MVPs of the week after a storm rolled through Sunday. #RocketMortgageClassic pic.twitter.com/aTHuJuRcWI — Rocket Mortgage Classic (@RocketClassic) June 26, 2023

But after noon local time on Monday, PGA Tour players were allowed back onto the course to continue their practice rounds before Thursday’s opening round.

Despite losing some trees, the golf course made it through the storm mostly unscathed. No structures suffered any damage, nor were any essential features of the course ruined.

Luckily for the PGA Tour, the Rocket Mortgage Classic dodged a bullet.

Detroit Golf Club is new to professional golf, as the Rocket Mortgage Classic was first contested on the club’s North Course in 2019.

Nate Lashley won his only PGA Tour event in the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Davis, and Tony Finau have won this tournament in the three years since.

The 2023 tournament will have a purse of $8.8 million, with the winner taking home almost $1.6 million. It’s the largest purse in tournament history.

Temperatures in Michigan will reach the mid-80s this week, with thunderstorms possibly threatening Saturday’s third round.

Besides that, this year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic field will play a dry course, starkly contrasting the wet conditions the tour faced at the Travelers Championship.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.