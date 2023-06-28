Only Tiger Woods has had better stretch of golf than Scottie Scheffler over last 20 years

Comparisons to Tiger Woods happen all the time. However, Scottie Scheffler is statistically the only player that can be compared to the legendary golfer over the last two decades.

Scheffler has 14 top 10s this year and hasn’t missed a single cut. He has won twice and has two runner-up finishes. His lowest finish was T45 at the CJ Cup last October. Scheffler hasn’t been outside the top-12 since that event.

The stretch of golf Scheffler’s on right now is so good that only one player has done better in the last 20 years. Woods is the only golfer who has played better than Scheffler right now, per Kyle Porter of CBS Sports.

Since 2004, the only golfer who has played better than Scottie Scheffler is playing right now is Tiger Woods. pic.twitter.com/Aw1iUCBWzi — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) June 26, 2023

Scheffler won the Players Championship. Two starts later won the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Every week it feels like Scheffler is in the running for the tournament, regardless of how he is playing. This season, his putting hasn’t been his greatest strength. Scheffler ranks No. 130 in strokes gained putting.

As for the rest of his stats, he leads the tour in strokes gained total, tee to green, off the tee and approach to the green. He is No. 5 in strokes gained around the green, per Scheffler’s PGA Tour profile.

These finishes and stats are similar to what Woods did in 2004. However, Scheffler has one more win than Woods, and his season isn’t over yet. The legendary golfer played in 19 events and didn’t miss a cut. He had 14 top 10s and three runner-ups. The lowest he finished that season was T46 at Bay Hill.

Woods followed that 2004 season up with that 2005 run — six wins, two majors, four runner-ups and 13 top-10s.

Scheffler is on a burner right now. No one is playing nearly as consistent as he is. With one more major and the playoffs left, he could finish with one of the best seasons in PGA Tour history. Of course, he has a long way to go to match what Woods did throughout his career, but this season shows why he is No. 1 in the world.