Aussie golfer Adam Scott helps Presidents Cup announce trip back down under

The PGA Tour will head to Australia for the fourth time as Kingston Heath will host the 2028 Presidents Cup.

Kingston Heath is no stranger to big events. The club has hosted two Australian Masters. It has also hosted the 2016 World Cup of Golf, seven men's and the 2008 women's Australian Open, per the Presidents Cup website.

Tiger Woods won when this track hosted the 2009 Australian Masters. Gary Player won the 1970 Australian Open here. Greg Norman and Karrie Webb are two other big-time names to have succeeded in this Sandbelt region course.

The 2012 Australian Masters champion, Adam Scott, narrated a video that the Presidents Cup unveiled when the announcement went live.

What does 2028 have in store for us?



This Melbourne Sandbelt gem is ready for its time to shine on a global stage. pic.twitter.com/cQou6Sa5ew — Presidents Cup (@PresidentsCup) June 26, 2023

"The Melbourne Sandbelt, a place where the Presidents Cup is right at home. As players, there's nowhere on Earth quite like it, where the game feels more like art than science," Scott said in a video promoting the event. It's been the backdrop for some of the Presidents Cup's indelible moments, and in 2028 another memorable chapter will be written."

Royal Melbourne hosted the event three times, in 1998, 2011 and 2019, so the world knows the beauty of that course.

"This time, the spotlight will shine on a different gem in the great Sandbelt. Mention the word Kingston Heath and the reactions are predictable — deep respect and a hint of curiosity," Scott said. "This place has withstood the test of the world's best, but for a global audience, there's yet to be a proper introduction. Come 2028 that will all change."

Kingston Heath will be the fifth international venue to host the biennial match-play competition. Before the trip down under, the Presidents Cup will return to Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada for the 2024 version and then to Medinah in 2026.

Savannah Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation's Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.