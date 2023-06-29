 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Thursday, June 29, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

TaylorMade’s TP Reserve putters feature ‘awe-inspiring aesthetics’ with classic touch in shocking reveal

TaylorMade unveiled the TP Reserve putter series that features six new models featuring classic styling.

By Savannah Leigh Richardson
TaylorMade TaylorMade

TaylorMade shockingly dropped the TP Reserve putter series featuring six premium milled options for golfers. It’s rare to see brands unveil complete lines of equipment during the middle of the year, per MyGolfSpy.

The brand’s long history of putter technology led to this milled putter series. There are three classic blade options and three refined mallets, per the TaylorMade press release.

TaylorMade
Mallet-style options for the TaylorMade TP Reserve putter line.
TaylorMade

TaylorMade designed this series with soft 303 stainless steel and machined-in grooves on the face. Those grooves reduced the surface area allowing for a softer feel and crisp sound through impact.

The putters have fine linear mill marks across the face with stroke locations from top to bottom and from heel to toe. That design element allows the same sound to register regardless of impact location. TaylorMade’s engineers created four different fitting options for players to choose from — L-Neck No. 1, Small Slant No. 3, Single Bend No. 7 and Flow Neck No. 9.

TaylorMade
TP Reserve With Headcover Lifestyle
TaylorMade

The brand pushed the traditional-style putter for this series. There is a lot of attention to detail, and the aesthetics of the putters give that classic, sleek look.

TaylorMade launched the series on June 23, and these putters are $399.99 on the brand’s website. The putter also comes with a leather headcover that matches the minimalist aesthetic that the club gives.

Savannah Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.

