Justin Thomas’ attempted troll job of Max Homa ‘backfires’ in hilarious fashion

Justin Thomas loves to tease his friends, and Max Homa was his latest target. During Homa's media period on Wednesday ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Thomas was in the media tent waiting to speak. Instead, he jumped in and asked Homa a question, which produced quite the moment.

"Hey, man, Justin. I'm playing in the tournament this week. Of your pairing last week, who was your favorite that wasn't Wyndham Clark, and why," Thomas asked.

Homa didn't let this opportunity go to waste. In his typical witty fashion, he roasted Thomas.

"Oh, man, I think I have to go with Justin Thomas," Homa said. "He makes me feel tall and funny."

Thomas cut him off and said, "Alright, that's the end of the question." Homa chuckled, knowing he got his friend right where it hurt. However, the best part of the whole encounter came right after when Thomas stood up from the back table and said, "That backfired."

He tried to tease his friend, but instead, got a taste of his own medicine.

Last week Homa and Thomas played with reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark for the first two rounds at the Travelers Championship. That paring is where his question stemmed from on Wednesday but was certainly not the answer JT was looking for.

Thomas and Homa aren’t paired together this week, which is a shame. Homa will play with Taylor Moore and Brian Harman at the 12:54 ET tee time. Thomas will tee off at 1:05 p.m. ET with Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im.

