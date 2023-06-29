Phil Mickelson’s hysterical pipe dream for LIV Golf that you will never guess

Phil Mickelson has been one of the most outspoken characters in favor of LIV Golf. As recently as Wednesday, Mickelson expressed his support for the upstart tour and what he envisions for the future.

But his thoughts go beyond golf itself. During his press conference ahead of LIV Golf Valderrama event, Mickelson detailed some truly aspirational thinking the kids will love.

“It’s not for everybody... It’s the creativity of my wife Amy and what she brings. We envision a lot of little kids running around the golf course in capes... dreaming about being a HyFlyer one day.”

Mickelson, the captain of LIV Golf’s HyFlyer GC team didn’t stop there. He once again expressed optimism in the league long term.

“I know we are only one year into LIV, but where it is going to be 10, 15, 20 years it’s going to be exciting,” he said.

Despite the optimism from Lefty, there are still some serious questions surrounding the longevity of the rival tour.

The blockbuster deal last month between the PGA Tour and the Saudi’s Public Investment Fund left details few and far between. However, it was reported that the future of LIV Golf is solely in the hands of the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan.

A panel consisting of top PGA Tour players, Jimmy Dunne, Ed Herlily and Monahan will ultimately decide if LIV Golf will even exist after this season. Players who previously left for LIV Golf will have the availability to apply to be re-instated, but it will likely come at a cost.

But guys like Mickelson and Dustin Johnson have made it clear they are happy where they are. The question remains, will they even have a home after this season?