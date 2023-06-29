 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Tiger Woods shows Scottie Scheffler how it’s done in the sand amid Masters playful banter

The two Masters champions showcased their skills from the sand trap in a bunker masterclass presented by TaylorMade.

By Jack Milko
Tiger Woods, The Masters, Scottie Scheffler
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2023.
Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler teamed up with TaylorMade to provide a lesson in hitting out of the sand.

Naturally, the two Masters champions had a fun time showcasing their skills.

“You made that look easy,” Woods muttered after Scheffler knocked a tough, short-sided bunker shot close to the pin. “That’s why he is the Masters champion.”

“How many times did you win the Masters?” Scheffler then asked.

“A couple,” Woods responded with a laugh.

“Haha, just a few,” Scheffler added.

Scheffler won the 2022 Masters, his only major victory to date.

Woods has won the illustrious green jacket five times, with his first coming in 1997 and his last coming in 2019.

Tiger Woods, Masters
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Masters champion Tiger Woods receives his green jacket after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019.
Photo by Augusta National via Getty Images

An almost-perfect short game is required to win at Augusta National, as the course continually tests the best players in the world year in and year out.

In this video, Scheffler and Woods gave terrific demonstrations from the sand trap, a hazard that seemingly gives amateur players trouble.

Woods talked about how he gets lower based on the shot type he needs to play.

He also noted that he uses a 56-degree sand wedge from the bunker and opens up the face in doing so.

Meanwhile, Scheffler opts to use a 60-degree lob wedge from the sand.

The former Texas Longhorn then explained how he is standing farther away from the ball in an effort to get his hands lower when playing from the sand.

Amateur players should note what Scheffler and Woods have to offer since these two are some of the best players in the 21st century.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.

