Tiger Woods shows Scottie Scheffler how it’s done in the sand amid Masters playful banter

Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler teamed up with TaylorMade to provide a lesson in hitting out of the sand.

Naturally, the two Masters champions had a fun time showcasing their skills.

“You made that look easy,” Woods muttered after Scheffler knocked a tough, short-sided bunker shot close to the pin. “That’s why he is the Masters champion.”

“How many times did you win the Masters?” Scheffler then asked.

“A couple,” Woods responded with a laugh.

“Haha, just a few,” Scheffler added.

Scheffler won the 2022 Masters, his only major victory to date.

Woods has won the illustrious green jacket five times, with his first coming in 1997 and his last coming in 2019.

An almost-perfect short game is required to win at Augusta National, as the course continually tests the best players in the world year in and year out.

In this video, Scheffler and Woods gave terrific demonstrations from the sand trap, a hazard that seemingly gives amateur players trouble.

Woods talked about how he gets lower based on the shot type he needs to play.

He also noted that he uses a 56-degree sand wedge from the bunker and opens up the face in doing so.

Meanwhile, Scheffler opts to use a 60-degree lob wedge from the sand.

The former Texas Longhorn then explained how he is standing farther away from the ball in an effort to get his hands lower when playing from the sand.

Amateur players should note what Scheffler and Woods have to offer since these two are some of the best players in the 21st century.

