Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, PGA Tour stars put Eamon Lynch on blast after Patrick Cantlay character assassination

Earlier this week, veteran golf journalist Eamon Lynch put Patrick Cantlay on blast for allegedly rallying players against the PGA Tour’s agreement with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Now players are stepping up to support Cantlay, namely Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott, and Will Zalatoris.

During the Rocket Mortgage Classic, these four players took to Instagram to express their viewpoints.

Scott originally posted the message, with Thomas, Fowler, and Zalatoris following suit.

“These are serious times for golf, and there are many serious questions,” Scott wrote on his Instagram account. “Should articles like this form part of the debate?”

Scott continued to slam the article Lynch wrote, which discussed Cantlay possibly rebelling against the PGA Tour.

“The logic of Cantlay’s coup d’etat is that if LIV disappears as a threat — a likely occurrence under the deal,” Lynch said in his Golfweek opinion piece. “Then players like him have no options, no leverage over the Tour, and no prospects for the lucrative payday to which they feel entitled.”

Cantlay, a director on the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council, has expressed confusion about the pending deal, not anger.

“I was confused about what was really going on,” Cantlay said ahead of the U.S. Open. “[Since I got] a lot of the information from the media and having just conflicted opinions and stories, I’m not really sure exactly what [was] going on.”

For Cantlay to admit that he does not have all the details is quite the revelation considering his stature on the Player Advisory Council.

Nobody knows what is going on. An infinite amount of details still need to be ironed out.

Yet, Scott serves as the Chairman of the Player Advisory Council. Fowler and Zalatoris are members of the council too.

Those three golfers clearly have Cantlay’s back, and other PGA Tour players likely do too.

