Chiefs’ Travis Kelce divulges alcoholic consumption plan for the Match vs. Steph Curry, Warriors

The eighth iteration of Capital One’s “The Match” is shaping into one big party.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on Steph Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors in a 12-hole scramble in Las Vegas.

The charity event has already raised over $35 million before the competition has even started.

Before the golf got underway, however, Kelce made a revealing prediction.

“There’s going to be a plethora of beers in the cart,” Kelce said before the round on the TNT broadcast.

Kelce is no stranger to celebrations as he loves to have a good time.

In May, the two-time Super Bowl Champion took the stage in Kansas City and chugged a beer off the famous Lombardi Trophy.

He then spiked the beer, and the trophy, to further celebrate Kansas City’s Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

Speaking of the Eagles, Kelce’s brother, Jason, also loves to have a good time and celebrate good causes.

This past week, Jason hosted a charity event for the Eagles Autism Foundation in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, to raise money for autism research.

Jason took after his brother Travis by chugging a 30-ounce mug of beer in seconds

James might’ve lost but @JasonKelce was fighting for his life after putting that thing down pic.twitter.com/Rkj3o6b1tv — Devan Kaney (@Devan_Kaney) June 28, 2023

The Kelce brothers know how to have a good time, and Travis will surely enjoy the round in Las Vegas. Well, outside of the 100-degree heat that is.

After all, the beverage cart that golfers see on golf courses everywhere was first established at The Desert Inn Golf Club, which is now known as the Wynn Golf Club.

Wynn Golf Club is where Thursday’s match will take place.

So hopefully, organizers of The Match will load up the beverage cart because Travis Kelce is in town ready to win and celebrate in style.

