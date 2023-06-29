The Match: Charles Barkley’s savage roast of Draymond Green as Curry, Thompson get cleaned up

Charles Barkley is one funny dude.

In the latest iteration of ‘The Match,’ Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Splash Brothers, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors.

Numerous athletes and celebrities were in attendance, including Draymond Green.

Green has a history of chirping and throwing diatribes toward his competitors on the basketball court.

Naturally, he brought that energy to the golf course, so when TNT’s cameras pivoted to Green trash-talking out on the course, Barkley uttered something beautiful:

“Draymond talks a lot for a guy that ain’t got no job,” Barkley said.

Green recently opted out of his contract with the Warriors, meaning he is an unrestricted free agent.

The Michigan State product can sign with any team when NBA Free Agency opens on Jun. 30 at 6 p.m.

This means that Curry and Thompson could be former teammates of Green’s in the very near future.

For the past 11 seasons, Curry, Thompson, and Green have been the core nucleus of Golden State’s dynasty. This trio won four championships in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022 while also losing to the Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals and to the Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Yet, Green still showed up in Las Vegas to talk trash and support the Splash Brothers in their golfing endeavors.

Green’s support did not help much, however, as Mahomes and Kelce are dominating.

The NFL’s best passing-receiving combo went 3-up through four holes and have not looked back.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.