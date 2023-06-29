Draymond Green’s epic fail at beer chugging for Travis Kelce at The Match

Despite not teeing it up, Draymond Green was one of the stars of ‘The Match,’ and not for good reasons.

Green, a notorious trash-talker, kept firing chirps toward Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, who squared off against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors.

But everyone then started to make fun of Green after they saw him try and shotgun a beer on the course:

Draymond trying to chug a beer was an ultimate fail #CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/GTz2oryXYp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2023

Green struggled to chug it, and the beer completely missed his mouth. It spilled down the front of him, which forced him to run off.

Kelce was standing right in front of him laughing hysterically. The Chiefs tight end has been known to be able to pound beer with ease.

It was the highlight of The Match, as this friendly game barely featured any competition.

Mahomes and Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs went 3-up through four holes and never looked back.

Now Green has more important matters on his mind.

NBA free agency begins on Jun. 30 at 6 p.m., and for the first time in his 11-year career, Green is an unrestricted free agent.

By the Jul. 4 holiday, Curry and Thompson could be former teammates of Green, should he choose to take his talents elsewhere.

Seeing Green suit up in a different uniform would be unbelievable, especially since he has only played for the Warriors, where he helped them win four championships.

But that’s the nature of the business.

Maybe Green can learn how to chug a beer with his new team or ask Kelce how to chug one after The Match.

