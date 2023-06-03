Hideki Matsuyama has perfect 9-word take on Memorial round that every fan can relate to

Hideki Matsuyama shot a 65 posted the low round of the day at The Memorial Friday. Afterwards, he summed up how he felt in one of the most relatable ways possible. Golf is a finicky game that can test the best players in the world, but it always leaves you wanting more.

Sometimes you leave the course feeling great about your game, and other times picking up a club is the last thing anyone wants to do. After a 65, one would think Matsuyama would feel great, but these nine simple words sum it up perfectly, Golf Digest writer Joel Beall points out.

“I feel great,” Matsuyama said. “You never know, though, tomorrow morning.”

Right now, he is playing well, but his whole game could change overnight. That’s is just how golf rolls sometimes.

Matsuyama shot a first-round 72 before improving by seven strokes on Friday. His last six events, we’ve seen a lot of great golf from the Japanese player. The lowest he finished was T31 at the WGC-Dell Matchplay.

He finished solo 5th at The Players, T15 at Valero Texas Open, T16 in Augusta, T23 at AT&T Byron Nelson and a T29 at the PGA Championship. Matsuyama seems to be feeling good about his golf game right now but knows that could change at any moment.

This statement is so relatable to amateur golfers who don’t compete for money because consistency is one of the hardest things to repeat. The feeling is there, and then it disappears.

If there is a saying that defines what it’s like to be a golfer, it’s those nine words Matsuyama said on Friday after his round.