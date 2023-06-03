Jason Day hot mic moment trashing Jack Nicklaus’ course, with the Bear on headset

This season, tons of players on the PGA Tour have been caught expressing their dismay or using vulgar language on live television.

Add Jason Day at the Memorial to the list.

“This stupid hole,” Day muttered after hitting his tee shot at the par 3 16th. “F***ing s***.”

“What did he say, stupid hole?” Jack Nicklaus asked.

Nicklaus was in the broadcast booth during this sequence as he hosts the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, the course he built.

“I think he might be right,” Nicklaus added while laughing.

@NoLayingUp please rewatch what just happened… Jason Day MFing #16 on a hot mic with Mr. Nicklaus in the booth pic.twitter.com/Xc5pIBK9Vu — Rory (@rsmdgolfer65) June 2, 2023

Late in his round Friday, Day found himself on the cut-line. He needed to finish even par over his last three holes to make the weekend.

His tee shot at the 211-yard 16th hole found the sand trap to the right of the green, which led him to let out his frustrations on live television. He proceeded to get up and down from the bunker.

At the next hole, the par-4 17th, Day made another par. But he sealed his fate with a bogey at the challenging par-4 18th hole, where Rory McIlroy struggled on Thursday.

Day missed the cut by one shot at 4-over par.

On the bright side, Day resides in Columbus, Ohio, so he does not need to travel far to get home to his wife and children.

Nicklaus may ponder another re-design for the 16th hole, which he altered in 2010. Since he did so, this hole has played as the second toughest hole at the Memorial, per Golf Digest.

Some have compared this new hole to the famous par-3 16th at Augusta National, but most often, players leave more frustrated than delighted, as evidenced by Day’s hot mic moment.