Saturday, June 3, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Phil Mickelson’s Twitter beef with fan comes to surprising conclusion

Mickelson spent a lot of time on the social media platform Friday, responding to fans and LIV Golf critics, and saying whatever came to mind.

By Jack Milko
Phil Mickelson, LIV Golf
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Phil Mickelson reacts after making a birdie on the 13th green during the first round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 18, 2023.
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson had a thrill on Twitter Friday night.

He responded to LIV Golf critics, dished a low blow to Rory McIlroy, and briefly discussed his gambling habits with fans.

Since its inception in early 2022, Mickelson has long defended the Saud-backed LIV Golf Tour, despite its controversial benefactors.

Yet, Mickelson has faced controversy in his career before, whether for his role in insider trading, gambling, or ruffling feathers at a Ryder Cup press conference.

But Friday night, a Twitter user with the handle @golferforelife responded to Mickelson’s tweet with, “Phil, just log off Twitter and be happy you paid off your gambling debts.”

This post came in response to the below tweet from Mickelson:

Mickelson did not ignore the response citing his gambling losses.

Instead, the six-time major winner cheekily said: “Is there something I can do with 800 mil I can’t do with 760?”

Mickelson later deleted this tweet, which was a surprise considering all the other tweets he rifled off Friday. Nonetheless, his deleted response incentivizes that he has paid off roughly $40 million in gambling losses.

Then, in a separate tweet, Mickelson noted that he “has not gambled in years.” He also added that he is “almost a billionaire.”

Later, Mickelson responded to another fan, who called him a “miserable old angry man” with “all the money” with this:

Mickelson has accused the PGA Tour of acting as a monopoly and conspiring with the four majors against LIV Golf for over a year.

He continued doing so Friday via Twitter and fired back at fans and others.

Knowing Mickelson, he likely will not stop anytime soon.

