Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth among big names contending at Memorial

Some of the sport’s biggest names are in contention at the Memorial Tournament.

Rory McIlroy has a share of the lead with Si Woo Kim and David Lipsky heading into Sunday’s final round at 6-under par.

McIlroy and Kim will comprise Sunday’s final pairing.

Had he not triple-bogeyed the 18th hole Thursday, McIlroy would have the lead by himself. But the Northern Irishman appears to have put that day one disaster behind him as he eyes winning the Memorial Tournament for the first time.

McIlroy shot a 2-under par 70 on Saturday, a terrific score considering Muirfield Village is playing firm, fast, and challenging. The Columbus, Ohio, area has not received rainfall in more than a week.

Meanwhile, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, and Jordan Spieth are all right there as each player sits within three shots of the lead.

Hovland had one of the better rounds of the day with a 3-under round of 69. He made birdies at 15, 16, and 17 to vault himself up the leaderboard and into contention going into the final day. If the 25-year-old Norwegian goes on to win, it will mark the biggest victory of his young career.

Hovland sits at 5-under overall, one behind the leaders.

Morikawa also made a move Saturday, shooting a sub-70 round for the first time this week. After opening with rounds of 71 and 73, Morikawa made eight birdies en route to a 4-under par round of 68. He sits at 4-under par overall for the tournament.

A stroke behind Morikawa sits Spieth, who shot an even-par 72 for the second straight day. Spieth has made a barrage of putts from a distance and ranks second in the field in scrambling at 79.2%. If he can string together a few birdies early in his final round, Spieth has the confidence to be a factor down the stretch.

Jon Rahm, who struggled Saturday with a 2-over 74, is farther down the leaderboard. He sits 2-under for the tournament, five back of the lead. He has the game to go low, but Rahm might be too far back, as 22 players are within three shots of the lead.

“Anybody under par can win this golf tournament,” said Jack Nicklaus on the CBS Broadcast. “Even Scottie Scheffler, who is 1-under par.”

The leaderboard has plenty of big names, which should produce a thrilling finish at Jack’s Place.