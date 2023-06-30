Collin Morikawa shows The Miz how it’s done on the tee at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Collin Morikawa played with WWE wrestler The Miz (Michael Mizanin) during the Wednesday Pro-Am at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The Miz admitted to "trying to do all arms lately" in his driver's swing because he slices the ball badly.

Morikawa came to the rescue and gave him some pointers in a video from the PGA Tour. On the first hole, The Miz hit his drive and immediately asked Morikawa what he did wrong.

The pro golfer told him what we already knew, he’s all arms.

Never a dull moment with @MikeTheMiz



He took some pointers from @Collin_Morikawa during their pro-am @RocketClassic. pic.twitter.com/6Ai4Pm6gKv — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 28, 2023

As the video progressed, it showed various moments in their round. The Miz cheered on Morikawa, hyping him up after a massive bomb.

"Keegan (Bradley) told me to swing for the fences yesterday," The Miz said.

Morikawa's quiet nature seemed to drive the wrestler crazy. He clearly wanted more feedback after hitting his driver. At one point, when their playing partner hit a good drive, Morikawa drove in the dagger.

"Great drive there, but you know how to use it, so it's perfect," Morikawa said.

"Unbelievable," the WWE superstar shot back. "I yell out your name, celebrate you, and you make fun of me."

Morikawa let him know that he asked for it.

The Miz ended with a joke when asked what tips he received from Morikawa.

"He basically said I'm all arms, which is a compliment to me.”

The pro wrestler cocked a grin and the screen faded to black. It's uncertain if The Miz learned how to fix those slices, but he seemed to have fun in the process.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation's Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.