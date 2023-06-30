 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Friday, June 30, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Rose Zhang hilariously spills tea to Michelle Wie on big purchase amid Women’s PGA Championship finish

Rose Zhang admitted to Michelle Wie what her first big-girl purchases were after getting her first victory at the Mizuho Americas Open.

By Savannah Leigh Richardson
Rose Zhang, Michelle Wie, Women’s PGA Championship Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Rose Zhang won the Mizuho Americas Open at the beginning of June. Most remember the first “big” thing they bought as a professional athlete. However, when Michelle Wie West and Hally Leadbetter asked, Zhang had to think about it.

“I bought a bento box. I got a very solid eel bento box, and then I got fro-yo,” Zhang said in a video. “Oh wait, I made a huge purchase, guys — my Rolex watch.”

After a minute of thinking about it, she remembered the watch. At first, it was funny because it appeared she celebrated with a bento box and some frozen yogurt. There is nothing wrong with that, but it was unique.

Zhang said she upgraded her bento box to include eel, which was a little splurge. Then after thinking it was funny that is how she celebrated, Zhang suddenly remembered the watch.

“A little customized one — it’ll have the date of the Mizuho win,” Zhang said. “A little extra something.”

How does one forget about a Rolex watch? Rolex watches start at $6,500 and can range up to $75,000. The average range is $7,000 – $12,000 per Wrist Advisor. She didn’t specify what kind of Rolex she got but did say it was custom.

Zhang is having quite the year. She won back-to-back individual NCAA Championship titles. Then in her first LPGA start, she won. Last week at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Zhang continued her run by finishing T8.

The start to her career has people thinking of one Mr. Tiger Woods.

