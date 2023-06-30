Max Homa, Tony Finau, PGA Tour stars reveal their favorite Taylor Swift songs

Everyone loves Taylor Swift, even PGA Tour players. Max Homa, Tony Finau and plenty of other players unveiled their favorite songs from her in a PGA Tour video.

Swift's Speak Now, Taylor's Version album is coming out in a week, so the social team put the players on the spot.

Finau open the video with a Taylor Swift classic, You Belong With Me. Some guys got really into the question, while others just blurted out the first one that came to mind.

8 days until #SpeakNowTaylorsVersion ...



What's your favorite Taylor Swift song? pic.twitter.com/QeaTorfDO0 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 29, 2023

Max Homa may have picked a classic, but his wife keeps him current.

"My wife asked me to memorize the set list because we're going," Homa said. "I like the Romeo and Juliet — Love Story. Is that what it's called?"

The underlying favorites were 22 and Tim McGraw, as three guys selected each.

"Oh, there's too many. I love Taylor Swift," Joel Dahmen said. "The original Tim McGraw from back in the day is pretty good... Lavender Haze."

Some guys are clearly Swifties because the song selection came from a combination of her albums.

"It's gotta be Anti-Hero because that's the one that's on the radio that my kids sing," Brendon Todd said.

Cam Davis went with Trouble. Matt Wallace thinks The 1 is a banger. Akshay Bhatia picked Enchanted. Ryan Palmer loves Shake it Off, and Garrick Higgo went with Karma.

A great list considering these guys play golf for a living. There is no wrong answer to the average person, but to the most die heart Swifties, that favorite song says something about you.

What’s your favorite Taylor Swift song? Let us know in the comments below.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.