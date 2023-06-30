Ahead of U.S. Open farewell, Michelle Wie West inks deal with Casa Azul

Michelle Wie West has signed an endorsement deal with Casa Azul and its tequila soda, per Sports Business Journal.

This partnership comes less than two weeks before Wie West calls it a career at Pebble Beach. The 2023 U.S. Women’s Open, which will take place July 6-9, will be her last professional tournament.

Just because her playing career will be in the rearview mirror does not mean Wie West is stepping away from golf altogether.

She now hosts an LPGA Tournament, the Mizuho Americas Open, which Rose Zhang won in her professional debut at Liberty National on Jun. 4.

Before Zhang defeated Jennifer Kupcho in a playoff in New Jersey, she signed a sponsorship deal with Delta Airlines. Wie West signed with Delta too, as the two female superstars now represent the world’s largest airline.

Wie West has had endorsement deals lined up for almost two decades—ever since she busted onto the scene as a teenage phenom in the mid-2000s.

These days, she focuses on those sponsorship deals and endorsements, hoping to pave the way for female athletes in the future.

“When you shift your mindset into being an investor, you really look at the cap table, the profit, and the idea behind it,” Wie West said to Sports Business Journal. “You start to kind of shift your mindset into not just accepting what is given to you, but also believing that my time and effort in this is important.”

Wie West’s deal with Casa Azul came to fruition when she and her husband Johnny ran into Lance Collins at their country club in La Quinta, California.

Collins is the founder of Casa Azul, and the two sides felt that this would be a perfect partnership.

Other celebrities have inked deals with Collins and Casa Azul, namely Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

