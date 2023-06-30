Rocket Mortgage Classic: Rickie Fowler’s money eagle chip in has him one back of surprising leaders

Rickie Fowler has seemingly turned his career around this year. He has played extremely well but come just short of his sixth PGA Tour victory. Following Friday’s second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he once again will enter the weekend in contention.

Fowler shot a 7-under 65 at the Detroit Golf Club in Michigan Friday. That came on the heels of a 5-under 67 Thursday, placing him at 12-under as we head toward moving day.

He is one shot back of the surprising co-leaders Taylor Pendrith and Taylor Moore.

Fowler carded his only bogey of the day on the par-4 16th, but bounced back in a strong way.

After his second on the par-5 17th came up just short of the green, the tour favorite went wedge over putter. It turned out to be a really wise decision.

Fowler hit the perfect chip up the hill and played the break beautifully for eagle. You certainly wouldn’t have known he made eagle from his reaction though.

After his round, he addressed the relative lack of emotion.

“We can’t try and press too hard. I definitely know we can win. This is how I’ve played is some of the best if not the best I’ve felt about my game and on the course really ever,” Fowler said.

Rocket Mortgage is one of Fowler’s sponsors and he knows they are pulling for him this week.

“With my partnership with Rocket... I know they’re always pulling for me and hoping that I’m in the mix... I know I’ll have plenty of support from the Rocket family and the Detroit fans.”

Fowler has long since been a fan favorite on the PGA Tour. Never was that more evident than at this year’s U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Fowler played three spectacular rounds of golf and was very obviously had the support of the fans. An untimely poor final round saw Wyndham Clark pull away from him and capture the elusive major championship.

But if Rickie Fowler continues to put himself in contention, that victory is sure to come.

