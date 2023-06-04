“Zhang Effect:” Rose Zhang’s LPGA debut transforms women’s professional golf immediately

Rose Zhang won her second straight individual national championship less than two weeks ago. Incredibly, the 20-year-old entered the final day as the solo leader in her LPGA debut at the Mizuho Americas Open.

Ahead of her round on Sunday, she is trending on Twitter, and people are talking about her. What she is doing is unheard of and downright incredible. To lead early in the tournament is one thing, but to lead the field by two shots on Sunday is mind-blowing.

Golfweek's Beth Ann Nichols started a movement on Twitter Saturday night trying to get the coverage changed for the LPGA because Zhang is in the process of making history.

Seventy-two years is a long time — if Zhang wins, she will elevate herself into the spotlight even more. No woman has won their LPGA Tour debut since 1951. Nichols has made some movement this week in terms of changing how the LPGA acts with rookies — she got Zhang's photo on her LPGA profile, which usually doesn't happen for a while.

That MUST change today.



Even if Rose doesn’t win the Mizuho, her quest to win is the kind of storyline that will transcend golf. And it’s happening next door to NYC. The LPGA should be showcasing what they can do with stars! What’s coming to their tour! — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) June 4, 2023

Her Twitter rant seems to have caught the LPGA's attention as they announced on Sunday morning that an extra hour of coverage had been added to Peacock.

Coverage has been expanded! We will be live on @peacock from 3:30-5 p.m. ET today, then @Golfchannel from 5- 7:30 p.m. ET! https://t.co/468VG66lOW — LPGA (@LPGA) June 4, 2023

Zhang tees off at 1:55 p.m. ET, but coverage won't begin until 3:30 p.m., so most will miss her front nine, but it's a step in the right direction — a positive step for women's professional golf.

She shot a 70 on Day 1, followed it up with a 69 on Friday and then fired off a bogey-free 66 on Saturday, utilizing moving day to her advantage.

Rose Zhang rose to the top of the leaderboard on Saturday pic.twitter.com/4UAKdMh3MK — LPGA (@LPGA) June 4, 2023

Nichols isn't the only person tweeting about Zhang for her to trend on Twitter. There have been some incredible reactions to what Zhang is doing this week, and as the hours tick by getting closer to her tee time, it's hard to ignore them.

Here are some of the best reactions to the potential history that Zhang could make this evening.

Am I the only one more interested in Rose Zhang with a chance to win her LPGA debut on Sunday than whether Rory McIlroy can win the Memorial? — John Strege (@JohnStrege) June 3, 2023

Rose Zhang is going to lead heading into the final round of her first event as a pro.



This is absurd. Appointment viewing tomorrow. — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) June 3, 2023

we are on the brink of something super cool today, but regardless of result—the institutions surrounding golf have a responsibility to further amplify a player like rose zhang — Jordan Perez (@jrdnprz) June 4, 2023

Not to be dramatic but rose zhang might win every event she plays in for the rest of her life — claire rogers (@kclairerogers) June 4, 2023

If Rose Zhang wins her first pro golf tournament then we need to shut down the country for a few weeks and just meditate on it. — Will Bardwell (@willbardwell) June 4, 2023

The Rose Zhang Effect already extending @LPGA coverage by an hour today: https://t.co/wEnGvoIVgo — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) June 4, 2023

if rose zhang wins today in her pro debut she immediately leapfrogs jack and tiger in the goat conversation. sorry, i don’t make the rules — Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) June 4, 2023

We've seen time and time again when networks invest in women's sports viewers tune in. Rose Zhang has the potential to be transformative for the LPGA. The LPGA really needs to be promoting her heavily. https://t.co/XYKgjGJP9i — Dan Weiner (Parity) (@ReallyDanWeiner) June 4, 2023

Rose Zhang is a player that dare I say could seriously threaten if not break several of Annika's records and it feels as though the LPGA has this "gift" just placed in their lap and they're like 'oh look at that missed putt'. C'mon it's so easy, maybe you need a refresher course — Sherrie (@PP35469) June 4, 2023

Rose Zhang is 18 holes away from being the biggest name in Women’s Golf, and this is her first pro tournament! — Evan Rodgers (Baby Yodapilled) (@SeeEvanR) June 4, 2023

People are already on the Zhang train, and it's great to see. Today could be a historic day in golf, and it may come from a woman.

Whether you are into women's golf or not, today may be the day to check it out. Zhang might not win, but regardless of that, she is already getting a lot of eyes on the women's game. She could win, opening an even bigger can of worms for her, but hopefully for getting more LPGA coverage.

Zhang is a trendsetter who already shows how incredible women's golf is. These reactions to her just leading are already shaping up for a fantastic Sunday of golf.