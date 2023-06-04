Collin Morikawa shockingly withdraws from The Memorial amid back injury

There will be one less player in the field on Sunday as two-time major winner Collin Morikawa has withdrawn from The Memorial. Heading into his round on Sunday, Morikawa sat at 4-under, two shots off the lead, but after attempting to warm up, he decided to withdraw because of back spasms.

He climbed 25 spots on moving day to get inside the Top 10 for the final day. Morikawa went 71-73-68 through those first three days and led the field in strokes, gained approach to green averaging 5.8. Morikawa had four bogeys in his Saturday round, but those eight birdies helped him make a giant leap on Saturday.

Collin Morikawa is a WD from the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday due to back spasms.



Morikawa was tied for ninth and two strokes back of the lead through 54 holes. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) June 4, 2023

He has not looked like himself throughout the week, especially after the incredible hole-out on the 18th during Friday’s round. Morikawa looked so exhausted when the camera panned on him, so something looked off for the usual smiley golfer.

While warming up, the coverage showed him stretching out his back, and then the next thing the cameras showed of him was when he was walking away with a small backpack on his shoulder.

Morikawa was one of the bigger names still in contention this week as they look to track down the leaders at 6-under. The official news cited back spasms; when those happen, a golf swing can be nearly impossible.

He hasn’t finished inside the Top-25 in the last five events, and now he has had to withdraw two weeks out from the third major of the season, the U.S. Open. Morikawa was paired with Keegan Bradley for the final round, but now Bradley will play by himself.