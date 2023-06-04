Scottie Scheffler’s epic charge at The Memorial draws Ted Lasso vibes online

Scottie Scheffler entered The Memorial Tournament as the world’s number one ranked player, according to the Official World Golf Rankings. He has been on a tear this year, despite his struggles with the putter.

Those struggles on the greens came to the forefront this week, which saw Scheffler just barely make the cut. But he appears to have found his game just in time to make a run.

Following a 4-under 68 third round on Saturday, Scheffler came out guns blazing on Sunday. He entered the final round five shots off the lead at 1-under par, chasing Rory McIlroy, among other big names.

The world’s hottest golfer went out in 33, notching birdies on the par-4 3rd, the par-3 8th and par-4 9th.

He kept that momentum up on the back nine, sinking another birdie on the par-5 11th. That has vaulted him up the leaderboard to -5 and one shot off the lead as the leaders tee off.

This torrid stretch has left fans online once again in awe of what he can do.

scottie scheffler if he putts well at lacc pic.twitter.com/RREAKsf8FX — [insert name here] (@b_dimugno) June 4, 2023

Scheffler channeling Vijay Singh https://t.co/KzhvOQYWBl — Tom Kirkendall (@bigtkirk) June 4, 2023

BANG!!!!



It drops and we are 5-under and now 1-stroke back! pic.twitter.com/t5V3Cilhet — TrackingScheffler (@SchefflerLegion) June 4, 2023

Some fans even acknowledge his putting woes, and drop a timely reference to Ted Lasso.

Scheffler is a goldfish. Only way he could still do everything else so well while putting so bad. — Scott Moskowitz (@scottamoskowitz) June 4, 2023

Ted Lasso, Apple TV’s hit show, just finished airing it’s third and final season. Lasso, the American coaching soccer, a sport he knows very little about, likened not getting into your head as an athlete to a goldfish.

Goldfish have no memory. You just move on. That’s exactly what Scheffler appears to do.

After missing another birdie attempt on 13, which would have given Scheffler a tie for the lead, another fan dropped a GOAT reference.

Scottie Scheffler could be Tiger Woods level great if he could figure out his putter. — Cam Mashburn (@cammashburn) June 4, 2023

One thing is for sure, if Scottie Scheffler ever can figure out the putter, the rest of the golf world might be kissing major championships goodbye.