Sunday, June 4, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Rory McIlroy’s meltdown at The Memorial has golf Twitter perplexed

Rory McIlroy started his final round at The Memorial strong, but quickly had another meltdown that set golf Twitter on fire.

By Savannah Leigh Richardson
Rory McIlroy Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy is one of the best players in the world, but recently, he has had more meltdowns than shining moments. His latest breakdown during the final round of The Memorial shows he is fighting something in his game.

He started strong, making a par on the first three holes, then a birdie on the par-3 4th. Then McIlroy went bogey, birdie, bogey, bogey and par to go out in 37. He got it back on track by making another birdie — getting back to even par on the round at the 11th, then McIlroy flat-out crumbled.

McIlroy made three straight bogeys to go to +3 on the day and 3-under on the tournament. His putting is letting him down, but the No Laying Up guys also mention his wedge being part of the problem.

This collapse has ignited the discussion on Twitter, with so many reactions to his game. No one is happy with McIlory because he has the game to win it, but for whatever reason, he continues to fall apart.

Honoring Jack Nicklaus by wearing a yellow polo in the final round, tied for the lead, gave a lot of people hope that McIlroy could win at Muirfield Village for the first time. However, he puts himself out of contention because he cannot make an approach shot to save himself.

These reactions put into perspective how difficult it is to see a guy like McIlroy fall apart on the course yet again.

Golf Twitter does not hold back, and these reactions are pretty meek compared to some of the ones out there. The people are clearly frustrated with McIlroy. With so much talent, how is he coming up short like he has been?

McIlroy will head to Canada to play in the RBC Canadian Open and then will tee it up the following week for the U.S. Open at LA Country Club.

