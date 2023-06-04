Rory McIlroy’s meltdown at The Memorial has golf Twitter perplexed

Rory McIlroy is one of the best players in the world, but recently, he has had more meltdowns than shining moments. His latest breakdown during the final round of The Memorial shows he is fighting something in his game.

He started strong, making a par on the first three holes, then a birdie on the par-3 4th. Then McIlroy went bogey, birdie, bogey, bogey and par to go out in 37. He got it back on track by making another birdie — getting back to even par on the round at the 11th, then McIlroy flat-out crumbled.

McIlroy made three straight bogeys to go to +3 on the day and 3-under on the tournament. His putting is letting him down, but the No Laying Up guys also mention his wedge being part of the problem.

Rory:



-Bogey on 5 with a wedge

-Bogey on 7 with a wedge

-Bogey on 13 with a wedge

-Bogey on 14 with a wedge — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) June 4, 2023

This collapse has ignited the discussion on Twitter, with so many reactions to his game. No one is happy with McIlory because he has the game to win it, but for whatever reason, he continues to fall apart.

Honoring Jack Nicklaus by wearing a yellow polo in the final round, tied for the lead, gave a lot of people hope that McIlroy could win at Muirfield Village for the first time. However, he puts himself out of contention because he cannot make an approach shot to save himself.

These reactions put into perspective how difficult it is to see a guy like McIlroy fall apart on the course yet again.

Rory looks like somebody who wants to scream the f-word as loud as humanly possibly about how he's hitting it right now. — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) June 4, 2023

After Rory McIlroy made bogey with a lob wedge in hand from <100 yards, Jack Nicklaus says "maybe he needs throttle back. He hits it so hard." — Evin Priest (@EvinPriest) June 4, 2023

Rory McIlroy is perhaps the least clutch Sunday player in the PGA. He puts himself in position nearly every week only to fall apart on Sunday. — David Glass (@DavidGlassOH) June 4, 2023

Rory McIlroy has absolutely collapsed on the back nine and appears super frustrated. Can’t help but feel bad for the guy. — Justin Nicosia (@justinnicosia20) June 4, 2023

God. I love watching Rory McIlroy but it is PAINFUL. — Lewis Fraser (@lewisfras98) June 4, 2023

LIVE FEED: Rory McIlroy taking dead aim with a wedge in hand. #pgatour pic.twitter.com/5K7gKeYDzb — Mike Stuart (@mikestuartYEG) June 4, 2023

Rory McIlroy giving us a demonstration on the importance of "Drive for Show, Putt for Dough". #PGATour #theMemorial — Nick Ng (@nicko_316) June 4, 2023

I think it’s time for Rory McIlroy to retire the putter. Not sure what he would use instead, but the putter is not working for him — Hayden Heilshorn (@HaydenH971) June 4, 2023

Golf Twitter does not hold back, and these reactions are pretty meek compared to some of the ones out there. The people are clearly frustrated with McIlroy. With so much talent, how is he coming up short like he has been?

McIlroy will head to Canada to play in the RBC Canadian Open and then will tee it up the following week for the U.S. Open at LA Country Club.