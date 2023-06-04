Phil Mickelson channels inner Kevin Durant amid comical Rory McIlroy slander

Phil Mickelson has never been one to shy away from controversy. Since joining the LIV Tour, he has been relatively outspoken about his beliefs and intentions. But over the last couple of weeks, he has found himself creating a whirlwind of reactions.

Earlier this week, Mickelson trashed Rory McIlroy on Twitter, saying the LIV Tour would fit him perfectly but no team would want him because they would have to ‘deal with all of his bs.’

That prompted further backlash from fans toward the Hall of Fame golfer. Most professional athletes block out the noise, or the hate, from fans online. But certain pro athletes have struggled to do so. Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant has appeared to have thin skin, responding to and replying to fans on Twitter.

That engagement is usually not a great look.

Mickelson appears to have that same gene. One fan responded to Lefty’s tweet saying “Give it a rest you absolute bore. I’d take Rory McIlroy over you any day.”

The 52-year-old legendary golfer couldn’t help but respond.

It’s comical how many idiots have no sense of humor

You think I don’t know how good Rory is? Or that any team(except mine) would want him?

Awesome reading all these comments. I marvel at your stupidity. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) June 4, 2023

This isn’t the first time that Mickelson went at fans online this week either.

Friday night, Phil Mickelson was very active on Twitter. That included an exchange with a fan telling him to go away and pay his gambling debts with all his new LIV Tour money. To which he blasted that fan as well, only to later surprisingly delete the tweet.

Brooks Koepka became the first LIV Tour player to win a major last month. That prompted fiery responses from Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee regarding LIV players being invited to the Ryder Cup.

To no one’s surprise, Mickelson chimed in and has since had an epic back and forth game of chicken with Chamblee.

Lefty has faced controversy throughout his career, whether that was the insider trading, gambling issues, or causing a stir at a Ryder Cup press conference. But as he gets older, he doesn’t seem to be able to help himself but unnecessarily engage.