Viktor Hovland joins Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm in PGA Tour lure with unreal playoff win at The Memorial

Viktor Hovland had been knocking on the door lately for his fourth PGA Tour victory. On Sunday, it finally came to fruition as Hovland carded a 2-under 70 final round. That was good enough to land him in a playoff with Denny McCarthy.

Following McCarthy lipping out a lengthy par putt on the first playoff hole, Hovland sank a five-footer to take home the victory. With the win, he joins only Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm as the only players to win out tour in each of the last four seasons.

Players to win on the PGA TOUR in each of the last four seasons:



Viktor Hovland

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) June 4, 2023

Hovland previously became the first Norwegian player to win on the PGA Tour back in 2020, taking home the Puerto Rico Open trophy.

The following year, he captured the Mayakoba Golf Classic and finally won the World Wide Technology Championship last year.

The young Norwegian is proving that he is one of the best players in the world.

Hovland has had very strong showings at the majors. He finished runner at the PGA Championship last month. That came on the heels of finishing tied for 7th at the Masters Tournament in April.

Last year, he finished T4 at The Open Championship and notched a T12 at the U.S. Open in 2019. Those two events are still left on the schedule this summer, beginning in two weeks at the Los Angeles Country Club for the 123rd U.S. Open.

With the victory, Viktor Hovland has moved all the way up to four on the FedEx Cup points standings. He trails only Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa, per PGATour.com.