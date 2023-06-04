Tiger Woods gets real on Rose Zhang making LPGA history in epic playoff

Rose Zhang made unbelievable history on Sunday. She became the first woman to win their LPGA Tour debut in 72 years. Beverly Hanson was the last to do so back in 1951, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

She defeated Jennifer Kupcho on the second hole of a playoff at the Mizuho Americas Open.

Afterwards, legendary golfer Tiger Woods shared his thoughts on the epic accomplishment on Twitter.

Incredible few weeks for Rose Zhang, defends her NCAA title and then wins in her Pro debut. Go card! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) June 5, 2023

Woods is referencing what Zhang accomplished less than two weeks ago. She won her second consecutive individual NCAA Championship, becoming the first woman to do so. Her Stanford team then won the team title as well.

During her senior season at Stanford, Rose Zhang surpassed Woods in Cardinal history with 12 college victories. Woods previously held the record with 11.

That’s far from the only comp between the establish legend of the game and the 20-year-old.

Fans couldn’t help but draw comparisons as well.

What’s even more remarkable was that Zhang accomplished the feat without playing her best. She did not log a single birdie in her final round. But she made beautiful par save after par save.

She just barely missed a clinching par putt on 18, sending the tournament into a playoff. But on the second playoff hole, Zhang hit an incredible approach shot to seven feet. Kupcho would go on to bogey, allowing Zhang to easily two-putt her way to victory.

It’s one thing to do the things she has done already in her career. But when Woods acknowledges what you’ve done this quickly, that speaks volumes.