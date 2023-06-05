 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Playing Through homepage
Presented By Michelob Ultra
Monday, June 5, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Filed under:

Rose Zhang’s historic LPGA victory sends golf Twitter into a frenzy

Rose Zhang did the impossible and won in her first LPGA Tour start as a pro. These reactions show how historic it truly was.

By Savannah Leigh Richardson
/ new
Mizuho Americas Open, Rose Zhang Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Rose Zhang did the impossible and won in her first LPGA Tour event in a two-hole playoff over Jennifer Kupcho. She showed the gusto it takes to win a professional golf tournament, and it only took her four days on the job.

Zhang took home $415,500 for her first check as a pro, and that’s a strong start. She took the world by storm with her bend, don’t break style throughout the week. Zhang didn’t make one birdie the entire final round but found a way to make history.

What Zhang accomplished isn’t just women’s golf history but professional golf as a whole. Tiger Woods finished T60 in his first start on the PGA Tour. Michelle Wie West took four years before she won on the LPGA Tour. Zhang is transcending into becoming one of the biggest names in golf, and she still has finals at Stanford to take this week.

Golf fans everywhere appreciated what Zhang accomplished on Sunday, and she even got a tweet from Woods himself. She woke up on Monday to 500-plus texts, per Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols.

The golf world knows what kind of history they saw happen at Liberty National Golf Club. She became the first woman to win in their LPGA Tour debut since 1951.

Zhang has had her “Hello World” moment, and what a debut it was. She hung in with a veteran LPGA winner and had the stones to take down Kupcho. Her approach shot on the second playoff hole was veteran-level as she hit a hybrid to seven feet from winning.

Most would have cracked under the pressure Zhang felt all week, but it didn’t bother her. Somehow Zhang managed to keep her cool and do the impossible.

Now she is an even bigger star, who could be the most talked about male or female player this summer. She changed golf overnight.

Next Up In Golf

Loading comments...