Max Homa’s hilarious U.S. Open promise that will leave him in the toilet

Max Homa has always had a great sense of humor.

His social media presence proves that, and his Twitter exchange with Claire Rogers of Golf.com following the Memorial Tournament left golf fans crying with laughter.

Rogers, who hosts a podcast called “The Scoop,” in which she and her guests enjoy ice cream while chatting, had Jenna Sims, the wife of Brooks Koepka, on the show before the PGA Championship. Last week, she had Rose Zhang, who became the first LPGA player to win in her tour debut since 1951.

Consequently, Rogers invited “any and all professional golfers in need of a win” to join her show, indicating that she is perhaps the key to success.

Homa caught wind of this and responded with “help. me.” on Twitter.

Rogers then asked Homa to enjoy a pint of ice cream with her on her show, to which Homa replied:

I’m a bit lactose intolerant but if it can help this majors cold streak I will eat whatever it takes — max homa (@maxhoma23) June 5, 2023

“I’m a bit lactose intolerant but if it can help this majors cold streak I will eat whatever it takes.” That would be quite the sacrifice.

Homa has yet to win a major championship, despite being one of the top-ranked players in the world.

Yet, the Burbank, California native has a unique opportunity to do so at next week’s U.S. Open.

The Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course will host the national championship for the first time, and since Homa hails from Southern California, he would love to have a major breakthrough on his home turf.

Homa has won twice during the 2022-23 season, winning the Fortinet Championship last September and the Farmers Insurance Open in January.

However, despite having six career victories, Homa has never finished in the top ten of a major. He has also never made the cut at all four majors in one calendar year.

He finished tied for 43rd at the Masters and tied for 55th at the PGA Championship so far this season.

Perhaps an appearance on The Scoop will change things for Homa, who would join an illustrious list of Californians who have won a U.S. Open.

Let’s hope the dairy does not impact his play.