Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie, crushes field at junior golf tournament

The apple does not fall far from the tree.

This age-old adage certainly applies to Tiger Woods and his son Charlie, the most famous father-and-son golfing duo in the world today.

Charlie won another golf event this past weekend in Royal Palm Beach, Florida. He won the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour’s Major Championship at Village Golf Course.

Not only did Charlie win, but he won big—doing so by eight strokes—echoing what his father did during his first few years on the PGA Tour.

He was the only player to finish under par in the 36-hole event, totaling 1-under over two days. Noah Manly finished second at 7-over, while Luke Friend was third at 8-over par.

Last December, Tiger revealed the surprising advice that he gave to his son Charlie:

“Don’t copy my swing. Copy Rory’s,” Woods said during NBC’s broadcast of the third round of the 2022 Hero World Challenge. “That’s one of the things my dad instilled in me, is that you should be able to balance and hold your finish until the ball rolls and stops. You can swing as hard as you want, but you need to have balance.”

Charlie’s swing has plenty of balance like Rory McIlroy, but he resembles his father too, channeling many of the 15-time major winner’s mannerisms.

Yet, Charlie still has a few more years before he tees it up in a major.

It might be awhile for his father too, as Tiger works to recover from ankle surgery he had following the 2023 Masters.

Nonetheless, photos of Tiger emerged at Charlie’s tournament this past weekend:

Bunch of people said the other photo wasn’t Tiger - here’s one from today that is definitely him. Zoom in and you can see he’s still in a boot. This is pretty much the first update we’ve had since surgery lol. ( : ella_golf_ / IG) pic.twitter.com/VACXrVFAql — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) June 5, 2023

Tiger announced that he would miss the 2023 U.S. Open, which will occur at The Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course for the first time.

It remains unclear if he will play in The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in July.