Viktor Hovland’s day after The Memorial victory will shock you

The day after winning his biggest tournament to date, Viktor Hovland was back out on the links.

He did not practice. Nor did he enjoy a celebratory round.

Instead, Hovland showed up to the U.S. Open qualifier at The Lakes Golf & Country Club in Columbus, Ohio early Monday to caddy for his longtime friend and roommate from Oklahoma State, Zach Bauchou.

Not even 24 hours after winning the Memorial Tournament, Hovland is up this morning to carry the bag for his former Oklahoma State roommate Zach Bauchou.

Known as “Golf’s Longest Day,” the final U.S. Open qualifiers take place every year on the Monday following the Memorial Tournament.

This year, 878 players are competing for 64 spots in the 2023 U.S. Open, which will occur at the Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course for the first time.

Bauchou has played in only five PGA Tour events in his career and has never qualified for a major championship.

Despite his lack of professional experience, Bauchou has competed in plenty of big events before.

In 2018, Bauchou and Hovland helped lead Oklahoma State to its 11th national championship. In the finals against Alabama, when the Cowboys defeated the Crimson Tide 5-0, Bauchou put the first point on the board, winning 8 & 7. He shot a 29 on the front nine in the opening match of the national championship as his Cowboys cruised to the title.

Viktor Hovland is in full caddie mode for his friend Zach Bauchou at the Columbus, Ohio qualifier for the U.S. Open. Viktor is engaged getting yardages, cleaning clubs, doing everything to help Zach. Shows great humility and character to do this after a win like the Memorial Tournament.

These two Cowboys hope to replicate their magic again in the Buckeye State.

According to Todd Lewis of the Golf Channel, Bauchou and Hovland had dinner Tuesday night in Columbus.

While there, Bauchou asked Hovland if he would caddy for him in Monday’s qualifier, and Hovland, now the 5th-ranked player in the world, happily agreed.

Hovland stayed true to his word, even after winning over $3 million at the Memorial Tournament in a playoff the day before.

But if Bauchou comes up short in Columbus, he at least has an ace of a friend in Hovland, who clearly will support his fellow Cowboy in any endeavor.