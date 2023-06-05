Paige Spiranac backhands John Daly after Beauty vs. The Beast charity match takes a turn

Paige Spiranac was scheduled to play a charity match against John Daly Monday in what was being billed as the ‘Beauty vs. The Beast celebrity charity match.’ Unfortunately, the latter was a no-show for the event, leaving Spiranac hanging.

As she is known to do, the golf influencer made lemonade out of lemons anyway. She and Jerry Kelly played the round together instead.

Afterward, Spiranac took to social media to drop the bomb for all to hear.

“Today was supposed to be my match against John Daly. When he didn’t show, Jerry Kelly filled in. Jerry made 10 birdies and 2 eagles today. It was the greatest round of golf I’ve ever witnessed. We raised a ton of money for charity and I’m not too made with the 66 I shot,” she tweeted.

The charity event had a number of different elements. The tickets to see the round ranged anywhere from $15 to $105, per destinationgn.com. But there was also a VIP reception that cost fans $155.

Later in the afternoon, Paige Spiranac hosted a pool party titled ‘Paige’s Par-Tee.’ There was even an online auction to cart caddie for both Spiranac and Daly.

However, with the former PGA and Open champion apparently unavailable, it’s unknown how much promised was held to account.

With regard to the golf, it sounds as though Jerry Kelly reminded everyone why he has won three times on the PGA Tour and cashed over $29 million throughout his career.

Meanwhile, Spiranac continues to be unapologetically herself tossing Daly under the bus, and rightfully so.