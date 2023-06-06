Brooks Koepka decimates ‘poor’ Brandel Chamblee amid PGA Tour, LIV Golf merger

Brooks Koepka tweeted out four simple words after the news broke that LIV Golf would merge with the PGA Tour, and it was directed at Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee. The issue that Chamblee has with LIV Golf is no secret.

He has had a public feud with Phil Mickelson, among others regarding the topic.

He has also been quick to voice his opinion about LIV golfers, especially Koepka, who became the first LIV guy to win a major championship. After that happened, Chamblee and Phil Mickelson got into it on Twitter, exchanging insults.

Now that the merger is official, Koepka was among the first to weigh in on the topic with a quick “Welfare check on Chamblee” tweet.

Welfare Check on Chamblee — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) June 6, 2023

Koepka has been at the forefront of a discussion in the last few weeks since he won the PGA Championship. Should he get to play in the Ryder Cup since he is a LIV Golfer? Chamblee has been quite open about how he feels about LIV Golf and that Koepka should not be allowed to play. Koepka’s golf coach Claude Harmon III stood up for his player and multiple others weighed in on the situation.

These four words give Chamblee a shout-out because now the PGA Tour and LIV are one. What will happen with the Ryder Cup? That details haven’t been ironed out yet, but it appears Koepka and the LIV Tour players are getting the last laugh.

Chamblee hasn’t responded to Koepka or made a public comment about the merger of LIV and the PGA Tour, but the five-time major winner wasted no time in getting in the first blow.