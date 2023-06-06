Paige Spiranac drops hysterical ‘Succession’ vibes amid PGA Tour LIV Golf merger

The golf world was taken by storm Tuesday morning with the shocking news that the PGA Tour and LIV Golf were merging. The DP World Tour is also a part of that merger.

Reactions have poured in across social media. Phil Mickelson, probably the most outspoken LIV golfer chimed in with a simple 3-word reaction that makes it clear how good of a day he is having.

Paige Spiranac, the world’s largest and most renowned golf influencer, shared her thoughts. She posted the most perfect image that incapsulates how everyone must feel with the groundbreaking news. Well, at least, everyone who is a fan of the show Succession.

LIV and PGAT fans now pic.twitter.com/JQ1nZJVJ9t — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 6, 2023

Spiranac posted the image of one of the final scenes from the series finale. Shiv Roy, the daughter and hopeful heiress to the Roy media empire, is seen forced to grovel at her unexpected husband’s victory becoming the successor no one saw coming.

At the very least, that’s probably how PGA Tour players feel right now.

Many of whom went to bat for the PGA Tour over the last couple years. Rory McIlroy was probably the most vocal advocate for the PGA Tour and made his stance clear. No amount of money was going to change their moral beliefs.

Apparently, none of that matters any longer.

Per the agreement, the PIF (public investment fund) of Saudi Arabia, which controls LIV Golf, will remain a separate tour, as will the others. However, it now owns the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.