Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Max Homa flashes comedic genius amid PGA Tour LIV Golf blockbuster

The PGA Tour star loves to crack jokes on social media. He continued to do so even with the golf world crumbling around him.

By Jack Milko
Max Homa, PGA Tour, LIV Golf
PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — Max Homa smiles during a press conference following practice for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 15, 2023.
Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Max Homa has one of the most charming personalities on the PGA Tour.

He is quick-witted too.

So when news dropped of the PGA Tour aligning itself with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), Homa decided to crack a joke instead of lamenting about the situation.

“Now that we’re all friends, is it too late for us to workshop some of these team names?” Homa asked on Twitter, delighting golf fans far and wide.

In doing so, Homa screen shot a Google search he made, in which he asked the question, “wtf is a Cleek?”

Of course, four players comprise one team on the LIV Golf Tour. There are 12 teams in total. The names of each team border on being outrageous, such as “Cleeks GC,” “Iron Heads GC,” and “Range Goats GC.”

Knowing this, Homa decided to have a little fun, which prompted some great reactions:

Homa’s audience loves his sense of humor.

His cheekiness also made headlines following Rose Zhang’s victory in her LPGA debut.

In a Twitter exchange with Claire Rogers of Golf.com, Rogers asked Homa to join her on her podcast “The Scoop,” where guests enjoy ice cream while discussing life, golf, and other topics.

He responded hilariously. Homa revealed he was lactose intolerant, making fans laugh aloud again.

Indeed, the Southern Californian will have tremendous support at next week’s U.S. Open. This year’s national championship will occur at the Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course, not too far from where Homa grew up in Burbank, California.

He will undoubtedly bring his charm and wit to the course as he hopes to win his first major championship in front of his hometown crowd.

