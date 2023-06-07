Max Homa has one of the most charming personalities on the PGA Tour.

He is quick-witted too.

So when news dropped of the PGA Tour aligning itself with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), Homa decided to crack a joke instead of lamenting about the situation.

“Now that we’re all friends, is it too late for us to workshop some of these team names?” Homa asked on Twitter, delighting golf fans far and wide.

Now that we’re all friends, is it too late for us to workshop some of these team names? pic.twitter.com/O8EDVqKClz — max homa (@maxhoma23) June 6, 2023

In doing so, Homa screen shot a Google search he made, in which he asked the question, “wtf is a Cleek?”

Of course, four players comprise one team on the LIV Golf Tour. There are 12 teams in total. The names of each team border on being outrageous, such as “Cleeks GC,” “Iron Heads GC,” and “Range Goats GC.”

Knowing this, Homa decided to have a little fun, which prompted some great reactions:

If you find out let me know brother https://t.co/KdBNbHlowD — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) June 6, 2023

Max you always have the best tweets and timing https://t.co/As5ndvpE3c — Eaglesfan (@phillysports199) June 6, 2023

Max homa is good at this tweeting thing — Sam (@samtrevlicrow) June 6, 2023

Homa’s audience loves his sense of humor.

His cheekiness also made headlines following Rose Zhang’s victory in her LPGA debut.

In a Twitter exchange with Claire Rogers of Golf.com, Rogers asked Homa to join her on her podcast “The Scoop,” where guests enjoy ice cream while discussing life, golf, and other topics.

He responded hilariously. Homa revealed he was lactose intolerant, making fans laugh aloud again.

Indeed, the Southern Californian will have tremendous support at next week’s U.S. Open. This year’s national championship will occur at the Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course, not too far from where Homa grew up in Burbank, California.

He will undoubtedly bring his charm and wit to the course as he hopes to win his first major championship in front of his hometown crowd.