Padraig Harrington drops truth bomb on PGA Tour LIV Golf merger

A long-time member of the PGA Tour, Padraig Harrington voiced his thoughts on the new PGA Tour LIV Golf merger. With so much information surrounding the blockbuster news, various players are opening up about it and expressing their feelings.

The Irish golfer opened up, saying it was a surprise that it happened so quickly, but not that it happened.

Surprised that this merger has happened so quickly but not surprised it’s happened. Definitely in the financial interest of both sides. Definitely in the financial interest of the players even though some of those who gain will feel like they’re losing. Good for the cohesion of… — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) June 6, 2023

“My own country sells military technology to Saudi Arabia. So many other compromises. Yes, this is sports washing, and yes unfortunately it proves sports washing works,” Harrington said in his Twitter thread.

“But maybe one positive — inclusion and trade has shown to improve and change countries involved for the better. My own country thought it was acceptable to lock up unmarried mothers as late as 1996.”

Harrington revealed earlier this year that he was one of the players that turned down a LIV Golf offer, per GolfMonthly. After the blockbuster news broke, Harrington wrote out a lengthy thread laying out his thoughts, including reiterating he turned down an offer to join the rival tour.

He acknowledged not having the full facts that the PGA Tour acted quickly because of the pressure from losing out on marquee players. Harrington also admitted that it’s hard to overcome the financial and business side of life when so many different backgrounds and morals are represented.

Despite rejecting LIV Golf’s initial offer, Harrington, like many others including Jack Nicklaus, believe this will be good for global golf.

There are a lot of moving parts still in play, but time will tell if that sentiment rings true.