Rory McIlroy reveals eye-popping admission on potential LIV Golf offer

Rory McIlroy has never had any interest in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

Nor did LIV Golf have any interest in him, according to McIlroy.

“I was never offered any money [from LIV],” McIlroy said. “All I’ve tried to do is protect what the PGA TOUR is and what the PGA TOUR stands for.”

It’s no surprise that McIlroy had no interest, but many believed he turned down a massive nine-figure offer. That apparently is not the case.

Throughout 2022, LIV Golf offered hundreds of millions of dollars to the biggest stars on the PGA Tour.

Phil Mickelson reportedly received $200 million to join LIV, while other notable names, such as Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, cashed in millions too.

While some players flocked towards immediate financial gain, McIlroy remained true to himself and the PGA Tour, as he also worked to try and improve the tour for the future.

Yet, the future of men’s professional golf changed dramatically on Jun. 6, 2023.

“I think the one thing that I think was really misconstrued was all the headlines were PGA TOUR merges with LIV,” McIlroy said. “LIV’s got nothing to do with this, right? The PGA TOUR, DP World Tour, and the Public Investment Fund are basically partnering to create a new company.”

Despite McIlroy carrying the PGA Tour flag for the past couple of years, he feels this new entity will help the game of golf in the long run.

“Whether you like it or not, the PIF is going o keep spending money on golf,” McIlroy admitted. “At least the PGA TOUR now controls how that money is spent. So, you know, if you’re thinking about one of the biggest sovereign wealth funds in the world, would you rather have them as a partner or an enemy? At the end of the day, money talks, and you would rather have them as a partner.”