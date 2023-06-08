Ludvig Aberg looks to channel inner Rose Zhang in PGA Tour debut

After a historic week for the LPGA and Rose Zhang, could the PGA Tour see the same with Ludvig Aberg in his professional debut? He spoke to the media on Wednesday ahead of the RBC Canadian Open as he preps to tee off after becoming the first PGA Tour University player to earn exempt status for the rest of the 2023 and the entire 2024 season.

It’s his first time in Canada, but the Swedish golfer said it reminds him of home with how the course looks and the whole environment.

He answered questions about his first PGA Tour start, hockey, and other things, but one of the biggest questions that stood out was if he watched Zhang win her first LPGA tournament.

Making his professional debut on the @PGATOUR at the @RBCCanadianOpen this week, Ludvig Aberg is inspired by @rosezhang's historic weekend victory. pic.twitter.com/CPCIIjcKQ1 — LPGA (@LPGA) June 7, 2023

“Rose is unbelievable. She’s an unbelievable player, unbelievable person, and what she’s done is pretty amazing,” Aberg said of Zhang. “If I can do something along those lines, I think I’m doing pretty well. But she had obviously a great college career, and she’s going to have a great pro career too.”

Zhang took the world by storm last week when she took down Jennifer Kupcho in a two-hole playoff. She became the first won in 72 years to win her LPGA Tour debut. It was a moment in male and female golf history that people will remember.

Now Aberg has a chance to do the same on the PGA Tour. He is no slouch, claiming all three collegiate golf trophies this season and having his own impressive college resume.

He said that while he is excited about the changes from long college golf days and knows it’ll be different on the PGA Tour, he isn’t going to change much about his preparation.

“I’m still going to be the same person. I’m not going to change anything like that,” Aberg said. “Stay true to who I am. See where that takes me.”