Paige Spiranac breaks down PGA LIV news in hilarious way that only she can

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac knows how to appeal to her masses, and her witty video about taking a deep breath takes the cake.

This week saw the golf world shaken to its core when the PGA Tour and PIF announced they were merging.

So many opinions, reports and commentary has been all over social media. Thankfully, Spiranac kept it real and she chose the light route, which we all need.

“Deep breath in, deep breath out — I think we all need to decompress after the shocking news of the PGA Tour and LIV merging. Here’s what we know — None. I don’t know anything, you don’t know anything, golf media knows nothing, don’t trust these sources. Players were shocked by this news and still seem to know nothing...You know what I’m going to do? I’m going to sit back and watch all this play out.”

Spiranac is right. There are so many unknowns about this merger, it’s best to watch it play out and see if these executives make the right choices.

“Ultimately this is going to be great for the game of golf, especially for us as fans. We’re going to see the best players in the world compete against each other and hopefully in some new team formats, and can the guys wear shorts now? So remember everyone, LIV Laugh, Love.”

She is spot on. Initially, it was believed this merger would be the end of LIV Golf. Greg Norman then squashed those rumors Thursday. There are so many unknowns and only time will tell.