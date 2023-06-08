Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s new golf league announces first team, backed by Serena Williams

The 2024 golf calendar will look much different than in years past, considering Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s new TGL Golf League will debut on Monday nights in primetime.

This league, where players play golf virtually in front of a crowd, has many notable investors, including Serena Williams, perhaps the greatest tennis player ever.

As a part of her commitment to the league, Williams shared details of her new team Thursday, aptly named the Los Angeles Golf Club.

Thrilled to announce @wearelagc —@tgl's inaugural team! An important part of Los Angeles Golf Club is making golf our own, for everybody, and I couldn’t be more excited to shape the future of this sport with my family @alexisohanian @OlympiaOhanian @Venuseswilliams pic.twitter.com/yfreL6jqM8 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 8, 2023

“Thrilled to announce @wearelagc—@tgl‘s inaugural team!” Williams tweeted Thursday. “An important part of Los Angeles Golf Club is making golf our own, for everybody, and I couldn’t be more excited to shape the future of this sport with my family @alexisohanian @OlympiaOhanian @Venuseswilliams.”

Accompanied alongside William’s tweet is a 20-second long video showing various shots of Los Angeles while also describing the mission of the Los Angeles Golf Club.

“From the streets to the greens, we’re making golf our own,” the video shares. “For everybody—Los Angeles Golf Club.”

Williams grew up in Compton, California, just south of downtown Los Angeles.

According to the TGL website, the league will have six teams of three players each.

The other five teams—and their respective investors—have yet to be announced.

Alongside Woods and McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, and Collin Morikawa have committed to joining. Other major champions that will play for TGL are Adam Scott, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Justin Rose.

Williams’ announcement comes a week before the golfing world descends upon Southern California for the national championship. The 123rd U.S. Open begins at the Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course next week.