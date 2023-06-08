LIV Golf ‘not going anywhere’: Greg Norman contradicts assertions on PGA Tour merger with PIF

The PGA Tour and PIF merger has caused quite the storm, but according to LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, the rival tour allegedly isn't going anywhere.

During a 30-minute meeting with LIV Golf staffers, Norman likely caught many of them by surprise.

“LIV is and will continue to be a standalone enterprise,” Norman told staffers, per Sports Illustrated. “Our business model will not change. We changed history, and we’re not going anywhere.”

On Tuesday, when the initial press release dropped, it announced a new partnership between the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. That investment fund is the backer of LIV Golf, but the future of that tour was not specified — not until the reports from Norman surfaced on Thursday.

It was believed that LIV Golf would cease to exist, if not immediately, then after this season. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan stated publicly that he does not envision LIV being a part of the golfing landscape going forward.

Yet, Norman mentioned that no current operations would change through 2025.

Beyond that, Norman detailed a brighter future for LIV Golf. “The spigot is now wide open for commercial sponsorships, blue-chip companies, TV networks.”

Many of the fine details are still in the air and haven’t been confirmed by anyone involved. Norman’s name nor LIV Golf was mentioned as part of the merger between the PIF and the PGA Tour. So what he will do once this deal closes remains unclear. Is he entirely out, or will he help with this new global golf entity?